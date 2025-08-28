Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. $MCB Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 289.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metropolitan Bank

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 23,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,349.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 94,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,524.55. The trade was a 19.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terence J. Mitchell sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $347,422.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,381.20. This represents a 26.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,077 shares of company stock worth $5,011,105. 6.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Up 1.1%

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $79.20 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $825.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 17th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Metropolitan Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Metropolitan Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

