Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. $MCB Stock Position Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.20% of Metropolitan Bank worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 749.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 316,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 278,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 41,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth $10,206,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

MCB opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.13. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Metropolitan Bank Announces Dividend

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 13.68%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. Metropolitan Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.72%.

Metropolitan Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 17th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCB has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCB

Insider Buying and Selling at Metropolitan Bank

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,631,516.56. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terence J. Mitchell sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $347,422.24. Following the sale, the director owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,381.20. This represents a 26.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,105 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.