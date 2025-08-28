Michael Arougheti Sells 44,760 Shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Arougheti sold 44,760 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $7,975,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES opened at $179.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Ares Management Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.86.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 258.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.