MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $325.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $295.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.36 and its 200-day moving average is $206.87. MongoDB has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,107,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,039,404. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $5,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,131,916. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

