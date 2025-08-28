MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $315.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Loop Capital cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.71.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $295.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of -301.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.36 and a 200-day moving average of $206.87. MongoDB has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $5,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,131,916. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,107,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,039,404. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,567.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,435,000 after buying an additional 1,069,969 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $161,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $164,338,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 863.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,694,000 after acquiring an additional 780,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,321,000 after purchasing an additional 744,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

