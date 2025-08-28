MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDB. Scotiabank increased their price target on MongoDB from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.71.

MongoDB Trading Up 38.0%

MDB opened at $295.70 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $370.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of -301.73 and a beta of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,107,006 shares in the company, valued at $259,039,404. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $5,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 256,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,131,916. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in MongoDB by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 29,203 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

