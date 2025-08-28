MongoDB’s (MDB) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $345.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.71.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $295.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.87. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.73 and a beta of 1.44. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $5,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 256,974 shares in the company, valued at $60,131,916. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,107,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,039,404. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in MongoDB by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

