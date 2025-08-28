MongoDB’s (MDB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $295.70 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $370.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.73 and a beta of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,107,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,039,404. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,983.68. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in MongoDB by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

