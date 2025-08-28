Morningstar, Inc. $MORN Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $17,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,859,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 9,373,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,219,387.50. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,957. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MORN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morningstar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $265.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.84 million.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

