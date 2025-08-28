Natera (NTRA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2025 – Natera had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2025 – Natera had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

8/10/2025 – Natera had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2025 – Natera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

8/8/2025 – Natera had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

8/8/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $251.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2025 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Fesko sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $105,401.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,746,048.62. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $418,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 65,430 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,082. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,776. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

