Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on nCino from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of nCino from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Get nCino alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NCNO

nCino Trading Up 13.9%

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. nCino has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $83,118.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 240,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,356.35. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $262,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 628,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,255,152.35. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,603 shares of company stock valued at $593,002. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in nCino during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in nCino by 27.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in nCino by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.