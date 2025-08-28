Nokia Corporation $NOK Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $53,481,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Nokia by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nokia by 129.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,572,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nokia by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,348,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Price Performance

NOK stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.88. Nokia Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Nokia’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Articles

