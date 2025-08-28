Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,364,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $44,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,805.23. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DINO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $50.55.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -434.78%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

