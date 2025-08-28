Northern Trust Corp Has $44.73 Million Position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS $MWA

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,866 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS worth $44,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 54,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $627,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 86,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,162.45. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $27,461.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $389,160.20. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.72%.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

