Northern Trust Corp Has $50.37 Million Position in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of AAON worth $50,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in AAON by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in AAON by 652.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in AAON by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AAON. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,021,215.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,009.08. The trade was a 69.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $85.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 0.94. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $311.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

