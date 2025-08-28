Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in American States Water Company $AWR

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,351 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.53% of American States Water worth $46,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $68,898.57. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,350.27. The trade was a 11.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American States Water has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. American States Water Company has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. American States Water’s payout ratio is 61.77%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

