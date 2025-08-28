Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $49,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDGL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $483.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $523.00 target price (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $425.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of -1.02. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.63 and a 52-week high of $437.06.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.48) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%.The company’s revenue was up 1357.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William John Sibold sold 7,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $3,047,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 109,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,920,955.54. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 68,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $364.04 per share, with a total value of $24,979,696.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,859,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,783,487.64. This trade represents a 3.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 165,683 shares of company stock worth $61,921,142 and sold 301,740 shares worth $109,461,331. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

