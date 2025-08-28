Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,417 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of Integer worth $49,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 5.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 73.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 7.9% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,051,283.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,815.20. This trade represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,774,280.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,856.78. The trade was a 43.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average is $118.52. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.61%.Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

