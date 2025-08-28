NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.88 and traded as high as C$4.96. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$4.95, with a volume of 920,653 shares.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate. The company provides investors exposure to a well-diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate located in the greater areas of cities such as Australasia, Brazil, Germany, and Canada of which Australasia derives a majority of revenue to the company.

