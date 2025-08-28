Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 90,213 Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $57.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $353.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $127,568.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,907.56. This represents a 30.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brenna Mcgibney sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $107,956.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,317 shares in the company, valued at $59,488.89. This represents a 64.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,390 shares of company stock worth $245,238 over the last three months. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

