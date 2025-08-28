Nuveen LLC Invests $3.66 Million in CTS Corporation $CTS

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 15,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.04. CTS Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.32%.The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. CTS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

