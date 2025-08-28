Nuveen LLC Invests $3.80 Million in Energy Recovery, Inc. $ERII

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 239,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,953,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,823,000 after acquiring an additional 978,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after acquiring an additional 242,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 89,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 497,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 156,184 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $775.12 million, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ERII

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $75,256.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 100,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,687.05. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 655,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,189.60. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,387 shares of company stock worth $710,656. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.