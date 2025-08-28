Nuveen LLC Purchases New Position in Rogers Corporation $ROG

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 698.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 6,118.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 67.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $79.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.46. Rogers Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $114.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.10.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.75 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. Rogers has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

