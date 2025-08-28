NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.41. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

