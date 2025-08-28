NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.31.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

