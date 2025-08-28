NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 229.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of NWPX Infrastructure worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 3,930.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, NWPX Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Insider Activity at NWPX Infrastructure

In other news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. The trade was a 24.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $127,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,363.18. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWPX Infrastructure Stock Performance

NWPX stock opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $515.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $133.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.93 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWPX Infrastructure Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

