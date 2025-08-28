OFG Bancorp $OFG Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 64.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 272,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 487,932 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 156.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.77.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

