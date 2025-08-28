Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. Okta has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.45, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 6.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $58,268.49. Following the sale, the director owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,021.28. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $1,470,612.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,709.64. This represents a 69.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Okta by 325.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,923,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,918,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,135.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

