Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.42 and traded as high as C$1.61. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 82,797 shares trading hands.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Down 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$58.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.42.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Maheu sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$33,660.00. Insiders own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.