OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2025

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.21 and traded as high as $52.84. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $52.65, with a volume of 1,456 shares changing hands.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $632.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 144.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

