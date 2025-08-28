OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.21 and traded as high as $52.84. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $52.65, with a volume of 1,456 shares changing hands.
OTC Markets Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $632.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21.
OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OTC Markets Group Cuts Dividend
OTC Markets Group Company Profile
OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OTC Markets Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Williams-Sonoma Q2 Results Prove Its Buy-and-Hold Quality
Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.