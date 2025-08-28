Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 107,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 34,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.41. The company has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.31.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

