Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) versus Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Four Corners Property Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.60 billion 0.92 $212.00 million $0.27 44.20 Four Corners Property Trust $268.07 million 10.09 $100.47 million $1.08 23.98

Analyst Recommendations

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Four Corners Property Trust. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Park Hotels & Resorts and Four Corners Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 2 6 3 0 2.09 Four Corners Property Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $12.22, suggesting a potential upside of 2.41%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.92%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts 2.25% 0.76% 0.30% Four Corners Property Trust 37.87% 7.40% 3.96%

Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out 370.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 131.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Park Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Park Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio. The company was founded by Conrad Hilton in 1919 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties. The Restaurant Operations segment includes the Kerrow Restaurant operating business. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

