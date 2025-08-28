Pentair plc $PNR Stock Holdings Lessened by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pentair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Pentair by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Shares of PNR opened at $109.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average is $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

