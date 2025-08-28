Piper Sandler Increases nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $34.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on nCino in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on nCino from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on nCino from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.72, a P/E/G ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The company had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 3,028 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $83,118.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 240,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,356.35. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre Naude sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $127,889.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,192,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,733,054.45. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,603 shares of company stock valued at $593,002. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of nCino by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nCino by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 66,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in nCino by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

