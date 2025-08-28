Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC $PSNY Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 410,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 13,342.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 442,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 439,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSNY opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.41. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

