PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.13. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 79,500 shares changing hands.

PPX Mining Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$88.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.68.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

