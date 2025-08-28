Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 335,257 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 529.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 398,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $37,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,620,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,080,000 after acquiring an additional 217,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,030,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,299,000 after buying an additional 29,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 47,124.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 425,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,062,000 after buying an additional 424,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 7 shares of company stock worth $781 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.4%

SF opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.86. Stifel Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $120.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

