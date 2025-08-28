Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 8,842 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,105 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in HP were worth $38,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 141.4% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 165.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

HP Stock Up 0.7%

HP stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. HP’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.