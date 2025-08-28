Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $39,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,277,000 after buying an additional 11,472,071 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,523,000 after buying an additional 7,278,295 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $87,080,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,314,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,773,000 after buying an additional 2,564,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $61,110,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $30.12.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.63%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

