Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 15,323 Shares of Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.23% of Brink’s worth $45,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 18.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 105,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,525,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,403,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $115.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 86.86% and a net margin of 3.21%.Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 540 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,345. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,314 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $130,151.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,790.30. This represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,058 shares of company stock worth $2,946,513 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

