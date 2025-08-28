Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 31,851 Shares of Masimo Corporation $MASI

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.52% of Masimo worth $47,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,673,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Masimo by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insider Activity at Masimo

In other news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $437,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,244.20. This trade represents a 167.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $142.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Masimo Corporation has a 12-month low of $107.98 and a 12-month high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.65 million. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%.Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masimo

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.