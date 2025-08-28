Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 5,114 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $45,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 61.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,268,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $48,749,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,742.55. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,599. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

