Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 8,460 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $40,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,402,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,400,000 after acquiring an additional 145,524 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,835,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,748,000 after acquiring an additional 196,483 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $170,796,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $117.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.92. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $147.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.97 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,100. This trade represents a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,500. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Articles

