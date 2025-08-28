Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Xencor, Inc. $XNCR

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,930,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105,765 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.52% of Xencor worth $41,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XNCR. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Xencor by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,402,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after buying an additional 1,827,883 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Xencor by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,288,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after buying an additional 1,438,760 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Xencor by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,761,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,857,000 after buying an additional 776,580 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 452.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 837,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after buying an additional 685,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 312,354 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ellen Feigal sold 2,993 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,867.26. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Ranieri sold 2,993 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,867.26. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,194 shares of company stock valued at $103,209. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $571.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 121.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

