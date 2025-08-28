Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Merus N.V. $MRUS

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,078 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Merus were worth $46,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $79,895,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 34.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,718,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,519 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 51.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,501,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,186,000 after purchasing an additional 508,063 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,706,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 439,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,793,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Merus Price Performance
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 685.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on MRUS. HC Wainwright raised shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price target on shares of Merus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRUS
About Merus
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
Read More
