Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $38,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $875,828.85. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $130.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.29. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $141.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.