Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,379 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.15% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $41,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $95.66 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 42.32% and a net margin of 10.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

