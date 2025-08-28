Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Crane $CR

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.51% of Crane worth $45,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Crane by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Crane by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Crane by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Crane by 0.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $4,007,257.34. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,801.24. The trade was a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $203.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.70 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

