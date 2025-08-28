Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $37.61 Million Holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. $JANX

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,848 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.35% of Janux Therapeutics worth $37,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,515,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,412 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,562,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 1,165.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 794,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,552,000 after purchasing an additional 731,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 3,592.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 535,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 520,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JANX shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

