Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $38.66 Million Stake in Genpact Limited $G

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 421.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 767,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Genpact were worth $38,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Genpact by 1,528.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 66.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.